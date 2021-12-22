Sun said he would select five “warriors” to accompany him as part of his “Sea of Stars” campaign to promote human spaceflight.
Blue Origin announced Sun as the winner of the auction in a news release published Wednesday. The money raised from the auction will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, which is committed to STEM education and “the future of life in space,” the company wrote. Blue Origin was founded by Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.
The flight will take place next year, according to Sun and Blue Origin. The identities of the five other passengers will be announced sequentially in the run-up to the flight, he said.
In his Twitter thread, Sun left enigmatic descriptions of the types of people who will accompany him to space: a prominent cryptocurrency figure who is “crazy about cruising the metaverse,” a member of the blockchain community, a tech entrepreneur, an artist to create space-themed art, and a celebrity.
Sun said his campaign is meant to promote human spaceflight and encourage everyday people to find ways to get involved in space exploration.
“Space exploration is the joint mission of all humankind, and the Sea of Stars is the future of our generation,” Sun wrote. “With the rapid development of commercial aerospace, entering space may become a dream that everyone can realize in their lifetime.”