Still, the labor market could face new strain amid skyrocketing coronavirus cases in parts of the United States that are forcing some schools, day cares and restaurants to shut down because of thinly staffed workforces getting sick and renewed fear of the virus.
Data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday morning showed prices rose 5.7 percent in November compared with the year before and 0.6 percent compared with the previous month. The metric is the preferred gauge used by the Federal Reserve, which is grappling with how to rein in soaring inflation — namely by raising interest rates next year — without triggering other consequences for the economy.