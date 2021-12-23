While more homes have been listed for sale in recent months in the 100 largest metro areas around the country, particularly in urban areas, the rate of growth is slowing again in both urban and suburban areas, according to Realtor.com. The new supply of homes lags 8 percent in urban areas and 14.4 percent in suburban areas compared to pre-pandemic levels. The share of available homes has persistently declined faster in suburban locations compared to urban locations since the pandemic began, while demand has risen faster for suburban homes.