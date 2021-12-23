The bank helped prepare the slide presentation Digital World and Trump Media submitted to regulators as part of its proposal. The slides indicate that Trump Media expects to generate billions of dollars in revenue by competing in a number of different industries — social media, streaming, podcasting — but it has not announced any fully-formed products or services. They also include the first name and last initial of 30 possible staffers, along with the logos of 33 of their employers. But they provide no further information, making it difficult to identify the people or their experience.