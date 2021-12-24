I wrote about the homes of several notable Washingtonians, including Julia Child, Claire McCaskill, Abe Pollin, Max Scherzer, John Wall and Buck Williams, and houses designed by famous architects, such as Charles Goodman, Chloethiel Woodard Smith and Waddy Butler Wood.
As I look back on the past year, it occurs to me my bias toward basketball might be showing. In addition to the houses with NBA connections previously mentioned, I also wrote about several houses with basketball courts.
I’m often asked how I choose a House of the Week. Some are pitched to me (and no, real estate agents don’t pay me to write about their listings). Others I find on my own. What I mainly look for is a home with a story — an architect or builder who is doing something new and interesting or a house with a fascinating history.
A few of these stories struck a chord with readers this past year. We have listed below the five most-read House of the Week stories on our website and would like to know which one is your favorite. If you would have chosen another House of the Week from the past year as your favorite, let us know in the comments. You can find all the House of the Week stories from the past year here.
1. The owner wanted a log house on the water. He got that and more. Brian Dailey built a retreat called Catspaw along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in Woodstock, Va., that consists of a main house, guesthouse and studio.
2. Virginia estate near Charlottesville is on the market for $75 million. In 2002, when Tom Sullivan bought the now 4,500-acre property near Charlottesville, his intention was to provide his three children with a rural environment where they could enjoy the benefits of country living.
3. George Washington’s River Farm is listed at $32.9 million. The American Horticultural Society tried to sell its headquarters property, but after an outcry by neighbors, it was taken off the market in October. The riverfront estate was once part of George Washington’s five farms.
4. Virginia vineyard, winery and house for sale for $6 million. Pandit and Sudha Patil took up winemaking in retirement, starting Narmada Winery. The winery has won more than 650 medals for its wine, more than 200 of them gold or better.
5. A mid-century modern masterpiece in St. Michaels, Md., lists for $3 million. Far Horizons is an 8.85-acre estate on the Eastern Shore designed by Chloethiel Woodard Smith. The architect was described by New Yorker magazine as “quite simply one of the best architects, planners and thinkers about cities now working anywhere.”
