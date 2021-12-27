Eventually more than 2,200 residences will be part of the community, along with shops, restaurants, a public charter school, a research center for Children’s National Hospital and a campus owned by the State Department for foreign embassies.
Just across the street from the Parks at Walter Reed in the Brightwood neighborhood, the condo at 6645 Georgia Ave. NW #102 is priced at $209,000. That’s well below the median sales price in D.C., which was $705,000 in October, according to Bright MLS. Monthly condo fees are $507 and annual property taxes are $1,662.
The condo fee includes heat, water, sewer, trash and snow removal services along with exterior maintenance and insurance. Only on-street parking is available.
Built in 1920 and renovated into condos in 2006, the Jamison Condo building is less than one mile from the Takoma Park Metro station, one block from a grocery store and a pharmacy and two blocks from the Fort Stevens Recreation Center and tennis courts. Residents can also walk to a Walmart and to Rock Creek Park.
The 575-square-foot unit has one bedroom and one bathroom. The unit is on the first floor just off the lobby but is raised above ground level. The renovated unit has hardwood floors and a pass-through to the kitchen from the living and dining area. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and granite counters.
While the condo retains some elements of its older architecture such as arched doorways and radiators for heat, it also has tall east-facing windows that bring in natural light. The condo has a washer and dryer in a closet and window units for air conditioning. Pets are allowed.
Assigned schools include Takoma Elementary, Ida B. Wells Middle and Coolidge High. The elementary school is rated average compared to other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org. The middle school, established in 2019, has not been rated. The high school is rated below average.
For more information, contact real estate agent Chris Jones with Long & Foster Real Estate at 202-441-7008