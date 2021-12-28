Cooley: If you live in a home where your entry door is directly connected to your living room, which leaves very little flexibility for a drop zone for everyday essentials, consider using a nearby closet in your entryway or creating cubbies in your garage or below your entry staircase. Consider these spaces as they sometimes hold square footage that may go unused. If converting a closet that is directly off the main entrance, consider incorporating a similar style that blends with the rest of your home. Include elements that add visual interest, style and comfort. Make it interesting by adding personalized baskets, color or even wallpaper, but also think of ways that may encourage your family to keep it tidy and organized. Create a space that is tailored for your household’s needs.