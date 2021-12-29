When the latest Bethesda building is complete, there will be approximately 1,700 units in Solaire apartment communities, including one nearby in downtown Bethesda.
Solaire 7607 Old Georgetown Rd. will have 198 one- and two-bedroom apartments. The building will have a new pedestrian connection to the adjacent Bethesda Place plaza. The ground floor, which faces Old Georgetown Road and Commerce Lane, will have 1,500 square feet of retail space. The building will also have four levels of underground parking and access to a new bike-sharing station.
Planned amenities include a rooftop clubhouse, a rooftop terrace, a fitness center on the penthouse level, a lounge on the ground floor, a teleconference room that can be reserved and on-site concierge services. The garage will include a pet grooming station and bike storage space.
WCP closed a $69 million construction loan from Bank of America in the fall of 2021 for this project with preferred equity provided by FCP, a real estate investment company. Clark Construction is the general contractor for the project.
Rents have yet to be determined for the apartments, although 30 of the 198 units are designated as moderately priced dwelling units (MPDU).
Eligibility for renters in MPDUs in high-rise buildings are based on income and other requirements. For example, renters in a one-person household must have a maximum annual income of $63,000. Income limits are higher for larger households.
