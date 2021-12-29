Back to your suggestions on how condo associations should structure reserves: While we don’t know what formula each building uses when they look at the cost for the upkeep and maintenance of the building over a 10-year period, it’s possible to evaluate ongoing costs and estimate what it might cost for an extraordinary expense. If you ask for copies of the past two years of building budgets, along with the current budget and future projections, you can begin to imagine what kind of extra costs you might face while you live in the unit. And you can factor that assessment into your offer to purchase.