Wall Street celebrated the end of a banner 2021. The S&P 500 jumped 27 percent in the year and has more than doubled since its covid-driven plunge in March 2020. All 11 sectors in the benchmark rose by double digits in the past 12 months; energy stocks led the way with a 48 percent annual gain. And on Wednesday, the index closed at its 70th record high of the year — the most since 1995. The Nasdaq gained 21 percent in 2021 and the Dow added 19 percent.
“If there is one thing that we have learned this year, it is that the U.S. economy has proven to be resilient in the face of pandemic-related challenges,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.
Dollar General Corp. rose 6.6 percent in the week as retail foot traffic in the week rose 37 pecrent from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg’s analysis of mobile-phone location data collected by SafeGraph. Western Digital Corp. shares also gained 6.6 percent after Samsung Electronics said it was adjusting chip production in Xi’an, China, due to the coronavirus outbreak there.
Many travel stocks underperformed as weather- and staffing-related flight cancellations continued and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cruise ships should be avoided even if passengers are vaccinated because of the risk of covid-19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings tumbled 8.7 percent in the five-day period and Carnival Corp. dropped 5.1 percent. JetBlue Airways Corp. fell 2.9 percent.
America’s government debt saw its first annual slump since 2013, with the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index returning minus-2.5 percent in 2021. Neither BlackRock Inc. nor Vanguard Group Inc. expect much improvement in the new year.
“If inflation eases slowly from where it is at the moment, there is the risk of more downside performance in Treasuries next year,” said Jean Boivin, head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, the asset manager’s in-house think tank.
The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Jan. 3. They yielded 0.071% and 0.203% in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will auction four-week and eight-week bills on Jan. 6.