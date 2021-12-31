Wall Street celebrated the end of a banner 2021. The S&P 500 jumped 27 percent in the year and has more than doubled since its covid-driven plunge in March 2020. All 11 sectors in the benchmark rose by double digits in the past 12 months; energy stocks led the way with a 48 percent annual gain. And on Wednesday, the index closed at its 70th record high of the year — the most since 1995. The Nasdaq gained 21 percent in 2021 and the Dow added 19 percent.