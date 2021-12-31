Nevada’s casinos are poised for their best year ever, state gaming officials said, with $12.3 billion in total winnings in the first 11 months of the year. Less gambling-centric states like Colorado and Michigan also saw huge increases at brick-and-mortar locations, according to the American Gaming Association. And a massive surge in online betting drove so-called “iGaming” revenue up more than 300 percent in the one-year period ending in October.