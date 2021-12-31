A: For the last 10 years, we’ve known that there was a desperate need for a UI modernization. The president put in his budget, not just $2 million, but a set of principles that we should use as the basis of any reform to the system. The principles we’ve talked about are ensuring adequate benefit levels and duration for unemployed workers, and ensuring that the UI system can ramp up quickly and automatically in response to a recession. What did we learn this time? The president made sure that as he extended the benefits, it stayed for the misclassified independent contractor workers as well, and low-income workers, part-time workers. We’re also ensuring the long-term solvency of the trust funds, investing and expanding and re-employment services, and improving the UI program access and integrity, and also working on technology joint grants around the country. One thing that I’m really encouraged by is that we have both Republican and Democratic governors of states involved in this conversation because they all felt the same type of pain.