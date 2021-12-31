But even omicron doesn’t appear to have dampened the mood among investors, as the markets continued to exhibit the puzzling strength they have shown throughout much of the pandemic.
The major indexes were flat Friday, 2021′s final day of trading. The Dow Jones industrial average fell slightly, but tipped back into the green shortly after Friday’s open, rising 30 points, or 0.9 percent, to 36,431. The S&P 500 index ticked up about 6 points, to 4,785, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 16 points to 15,758.
While December can be notoriously slow as trading thins out around the holidays, this month saw plenty of volatility as investors reckoned with fallout from a stunning wave of omicron infections, the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward tackling inflation and the temporary shelving of President Biden’s massive Build Back Better spending plan.
The markets’ prevailing positivity may be confounding in a year of acute economic challenges. Yet 2021 also saw strong corporate profits bolstered by exuberant consumer spending — even in the face of higher prices and supply chain delays.
“The enthusiasm emanates from the fact that Corporate America, as defined by earnings, is doing really well,” Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at MissionSquare Retirement, told The Post. “We’ve seen record earnings and profit margins on the rebound this year, and that’s what drives stock prices.”
S&P 500 earnings are projected to be up 45 percent year-over-year in 2021, according to FactSet, an unusually high rate of growth resulting from strong corporate earnings and an easier comparison to weaker earnings in 2020, when the initial shock of the pandemic hobbled businesses.
While markets hate uncertainty, investors tend to “look through” the kinds of transitory issues that dominate headlines, from surging covid caseloads to labor market conditions, Wicker said, making decisions for a multiyear time horizon. A frightening lack of information fueled panic in the early stages of the pandemic, he said. But in 2021, the combination of vaccines and a growing font of data about covid-19 has taught the market “to look through each wave of the pandemic.”
This helps to explain why market jitters over omicron subsided relatively quickly in late November and early December, even as the variant spurred a new wave of business and travel restrictions in the United States and abroad. Investors have taken further assurance from a recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten quarantine time for asymptomatic people, as well as from the lighter overall policy approach by world leaders trying to protect the economic recovery, according to Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer of Tigress Financial Partners.
“The underlying narrative is positive,” Feinseth said in a commentary Tuesday, “with expectations we will see another year of strong corporate revenue, earnings growth and excess cash flow generation in 2022.”
Beyond the marquee figures, companies’ bottom lines have been pummeled by an array of threats and uncertainties, according to Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. Ninety-three percent of companies on the S&P 500, and 89 percent of those listed on the Nasdaq have seen their shares slide 10 percent or more at some point this year.
For all the talk of Wall Street’s resilience since the five-week bear market in 2020 at the beginning the pandemic, the “weakness and churn” below the surface has been “severe,” Sonders said. But pockets of weakness have been met, she added, by “offsetting pockets of strength.”
“I think most investors would choose that environment rather than the bottom falling out all at once … and I think that environment is likely to continue,” Sonders said. “But it does help to sort of explain what many view as this conundrum of how in the world can the market have done so well with all this stuff we’re dealing with.”
Louis Navellier, chairman of Navellier & Associates, referred to current conditions as a “washing machine market,” with money cycling through different sectors as investors try to dodge the various head winds.
“What’s been happening since the recovery is money doesn’t leave the market,” Navellier said. “We’ve got millions of new people putting money in the market because they have all this cash. The underlying tone of the market is good, it just needs to grow up.”
The enthusiastic environment of 2021 trading has fueled a hefty appetite for risk that has lifted more speculative areas of the market.,It was evident in the Reddit-fueled ride that propelled struggling “meme-stocks” like GameStop and AMC to explosive heights. Gamestop’s shares are up more than 600 percent for 2021, and AMC is up more than 1,000 percent. The headline-grabbing runs stymied traditional investors and ushered in a wave of younger, Internet-driven traders that has continued to reshape the market.
Younger investors are more willing to throw money at higher-risk investments, according to the Schroders Global Investor Study published in December, which surveyed more than 23,000 investors in 33 locations around the globe.
“The results indicate that, while many people feel compelled to take on greater risks to compensate for covid uncertainty and concerns caused by rising inflation, this is even more so the case for younger investors,” the study says.
Cryptocurrencies, once dismissed as fringe, have seen explosive growth in popularity, especially among younger investors who have lost faith in the traditional financial system. Bitcoin — which is now accepted by Starbucks, Whole Foods and Home Depot — has been trading around $50,000 and is up roughly 65 percent for the year, according to Coinbase. Ethereum, another popular digital coin, is up more than 400 percent for the year. Dogecoin, the meme-based digital currency championed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is up about 3,500 percent for the year.
Initial public offerings also are poised to hit a record high in 2021, boosted by a flood of SPACs, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, which bypass the traditional and lengthy path to a public debut in the name of acquiring or merging with an existing firm. Of the more than 1,000 companies which began trading on U.S. exchanges this year, 53 percent were SPACs, according to FactSet.
Keeping up the record-breaking streaks and rosy sentiments may be more challenging in 2022, as the pandemic drags on and monetary policy becomes less supportive, Navellier said.
“We’re about to enter into a funnel,” Navellier said. “We were comparing to pandemic and now we’re comparing to a pretty good recovery. It’s a very good environment, but the year-over-year is going to get tougher.”