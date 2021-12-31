Cryptocurrencies, once dismissed as fringe, have seen explosive growth in popularity, especially among younger investors who have lost faith in the traditional financial system. Bitcoin — which is now accepted by Starbucks, Whole Foods and Home Depot — has been trading around $50,000 and is up roughly 65 percent for the year, according to Coinbase. Ethereum, another popular digital coin, is up more than 400 percent for the year. Dogecoin, the meme-based digital currency championed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is up about 3,500 percent for the year.