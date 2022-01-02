But even though she couldn’t immediately pay, Sugick was not evicted. Instead, she is regularly served eviction papers and then charged hundreds of dollars in fees to avoid removal, in a way that she and other residents of the Brooks Crossing apartments, a 224-unit complex south of Atlanta, say has become commonplace. Management of Brooks Crossing has filed for eviction against its tenants more than any other landlord in the Atlanta area, a total of 427 times since April 2020, according to data from the Atlanta Regional Commission. That equates to 1.9 eviction notices per unit there between April 2020 and early December 2021.