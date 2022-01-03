BlackBerry’s retirement is part of the so-called 2G/3G sunset, which is underway as carriers dismantle outdated and inefficient pieces of infrastructure — which were once the standard for connectivity — to make way for newer networks that are more secure, cost-efficient and easier to maintain. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are all slated to drop 3G services this year, but the road to 5G remains checkered with challenges and slowdowns, from regulatory hurdles to a lack of hardware and skilled professionals. The sunset will impact more than just flip phones: many devices on the “internet of things” from farming equipment to security systems to fire alarms still run on 3G, and adaptation had lagged.