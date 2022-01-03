Not sure you want to go with a vibrant color? Consider changing the color of the grout instead. In the past few years, “farmhouse chic” and similar trending kitchen styles feature classic subway tiles with black grout for a bold highlight of their pattern rather than a subtle offset. This is also a no-cost upgrade: Where deviating color or texture often comes with a price hike, there is rarely a price difference between grout colors (unless you go into the metallics, and gold is a great grout complement to white subway tiles — especially in a classic white kitchen with brushed gold hardware).