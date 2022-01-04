Airbnb is limiting the way guest profiles are displayed on its platform to guard against racial discrimination by its hosts — but only in Oregon.

Beginning Jan. 31, hosts on the short-term vacation rental app will see only the initials of a prospective guest until the booking is confirmed. The policy stems from a voluntary settlement agreement Airbnb reached in 2019 with three Oregon women, who claimed that requiring users to disclose their full names and photos allowed hosts to discriminate against Black users in violation of the state’s public accommodation laws.

In a Dec. 22 blog post, the company said the new policy is part of a broader set of efforts to root out racial bias on its platform.

Airbnb requires users to agree to a set of community guidelines that prohibit discrimination and has changed the way profile pictures are displayed to make bookings more objective. It recently launched an effort called Project Lighthouse to measure discrimination on its platform.

“While we have made progress, we have much more to do and continue working with our Hosts and guests, and with civil rights leaders to make our community more inclusive,” the company wrote in an unsigned statement.