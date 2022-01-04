In a Dec. 22 blog post, the company said the new policy is part of a broader set of efforts to root out racial bias on its platform.
Airbnb requires users to agree to a set of community guidelines that prohibit discrimination and has changed the way profile pictures are displayed to make bookings more objective. It recently launched an effort called Project Lighthouse to measure discrimination on its platform.
“While we have made progress, we have much more to do and continue working with our Hosts and guests, and with civil rights leaders to make our community more inclusive,” the company wrote in an unsigned statement.