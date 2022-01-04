In a Dec. 22 blog post, the company said the new policy is part of a broader set of efforts to root out racial bias on its platform.
Airbnb requires users to agree to a set of community guidelines that prohibit discrimination and has changed the way profile pictures are displayed to make bookings more objective. It recently launched an effort called Project Lighthouse to measure discrimination on its platform.
“While we have made progress, we have much more to do and continue working with our Hosts and guests, and with civil rights leaders to make our community more inclusive,” the company wrote in an unsigned statement.
The new policy also follows years of pressure from aggrieved guests and activists, who say Airbnb has unwittingly created a new forum for an age-old form of discrimination.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination in so-called public accommodations, which is defined as “any inn, hotel, motel, or other establishment which provides lodging to transient guests.” But it exempts establishments in which the host is renting out a personal residence, as long as the property is located within a building containing no more than five rooms for rent.
But Oregon’s anti-discrimination law applies to “any place of public accommodation.” It was under that statute that a Clackamas County woman sued Airbnb for discrimination, alleging the requirement to include a full name and profile picture with a booking request enabled discrimination.
“The effect of Airbnb’s booking policies is that Airbnb’s public accommodation — its service of offering to the public, among other things, lodgings — discriminates and violates [Oregon law], because Airbnb offers a different service to African-Americans than it does to whites,” according to a class action complaint filed in 2017.
Airbnb said at the time that the suit had no merit, but later agreed to a settlement.
The lawsuit drew on research suggesting that racial associations with certain names can provide an avenue for bias, even when the person being discriminated against never comes face-to-face with the person who discriminates against them.
In one study, researchers at Harvard Business School sent out 6,400 messages to Airbnb hosts in five locales ― Washington, D.C., Baltimore, St. Louis, Los Angeles and Dallas — from fake accounts looking to rent homes under distinctly Black and distinctly White names. The study uncovered “widespread discrimination” against Black guests by nearly every kind of host.
When asked whether the company would consider broadening the policy to other states, an Airbnb spokeswoman said: “Given that the impact of this change is unknown, the implementation will be limited.”
The new policy applies only to guests from Oregon, an Airbnb spokeswoman said, which is consistent with the 2019 settlement agreement that came from the 2017 lawsuit. The company uses guests’ billing Zip codes and IP addresses at the time they initiate a booking request to determine whether they reside in Oregon.
That means a Portland resident renting an Airbnb in Manhattan would have their name hidden, for example, while a New Yorker renting a place in the Rose City would not.