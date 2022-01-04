The Klines, who are expecting their first child, have been renting a one-bedroom apartment in the Mount Vernon neighborhood for 10 months. Their path to the Emery was not straight. They almost bought a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in Northeast Washington.
Jez said they had a contract to buy a unit in the Tribeca building in the NoMa neighborhood. "But unfortunately they weren’t selling enough units, so they decided to change it all to rentals,” he said. The Klines "ended up finding a bigger place, a penthouse unit, for just a little bit more than we were going to pay,” he said. "We were super disappointed at first, but it worked out.”
The Emery is a four-level building with an elevator and a common-area rooftop terrace. The building’s two penthouse units also have private decks. The units range in size from 472 square feet to more than 1,000 square feet. Prices range from $299,900 to $569,900.
The building is named after Matthew Gault Emery, a builder and architect and the 21st mayor of Washington, D.C. He is also known for cutting and laying the cornerstone of the Washington Monument in 1848.
“The building is just off Georgia Avenue and is easily accessible to downtown D.C., the restaurants and bars of Petworth,” said the sales manager, Yasemin Zirekoglu of Urban Pace. "It’s close to the Parks at Walter Reed [development], Silver Spring and Takoma. But buyers also enjoy the peace and quiet of a more tucked-away neighborhood.”
The Emery, which replaced rowhouses, has 18 one- and two-bedroom units remaining for sale. The one-bedroom apartments have either one full bathroom or a full bathroom and a powder room. The two-bedroom apartments have two full bathrooms.
The kitchens have wood Shaker-style cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and Moen fixtures. The bathrooms have LED touch-glass mirrors, porcelain and glass tiles, quartz vanities and Moen fixtures. Some kitchens have islands, depending on room configuration. Three parking spaces are for sale at $25,000 each. Condo fees range from $187 to $427 a month.
The Klines expect to close on Feb. 1, with move-ins expected to begin early this year. "We’re looking forward to being able to decorate and make it our home,” Jez said. “I love art, and I love to do stuff with the walls. I want to hang some local artists up. Kirra is a big plant person, and with that outdoor space, there’s tons of room so she can get crazy with it.”
Schools: Truesdell Elementary, MacFarland Middle, Roosevelt High
Transit: The Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro station (on the Green and Yellow lines) is about a mile and a half to the south. The Takoma Metro station (on the Red Line) is a little more than a mile and a half to the northwest. There are bus stops on Georgia Avenue NW and 14th Street NW.
Nearby: Emery Heights Community Center, Rock Creek Park, Fort Slocum Park.
The Emery
927 Kennedy St. NW, Washington, D.C. A total of 22 units being built, with 18 available for sale. Prices range from $299,900 to $569,900.
Builder: EZ Development
Features: The building has an elevator, and there is a common area on the rooftop. Units have hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, LED lighting, stainless-steel appliances, smart lock entrance control. Three parking spaces are available for sale at $25,000 each.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 or 2/1 or 2
Square-footage: 464 to 1,028
Homeowners association fee: $187 to $427 a month
Sales: Urban Pace, theemery@urbanpace.com or 202-580-6015.