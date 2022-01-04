The pandemic has triggered tremendous changes in the labor market, with more than 20 million workers losing their jobs in March and April 2020, followed by a wave of uneven hiring. Many businesses have found it hard to retain workers, though, as many employees have used the pandemic to reevaluate their situations, lured by hiring bonuses, more flexible hours, or better working conditions.
The number of workers quitting in November is up from the 4.2 million who quit or changed jobs in October and surpassed the previous record of 4.4 million in September.
The number of people who left jobs for other opportunities in November made up 3.0 percent of the workforce, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. The survey also found about 10.6 million job openings.
That number is not a record but is still elevated. Openings did decrease in restaurants and bars, construction work and goods manufacturing.
The numbers of resignations and job changes increased among restaurant and bar workers, health-care workers, and transportation, warehousing and utilities workers. These industries that have been heavily disrupted by the pandemic and are very sensitive to fluctuations in new cases.
Employers in many industries have been complaining about labor shortages for nearly a year now, which has caused a scramble by many to raise wages or offer generous signing bonuses. Staffing issues have coursed through the worlds of tourism and hospitality, with hotels, restaurants and bars reporting trouble finding workers, as well as employers in trucking, construction, transportation and other industries.
Many workers to have sought different types of employment, as well, as safety concerns and child- and family-care issues remain a lingering aspect of the pandemic.
This in turn has lead to a lot of workers changing jobs or industries for better opportunities, as job sites report elevated numbers of people looking to change industries and work from home. Other workers have been prompted into early retirements or have left the labor force entirely, causing the participation rate to tick down.
But overall the labor market recovery was strong in 2021, as the country added more than 500,000 jobs a month through the first 11 months of the year.
There are concerns now about a slowdown after November’s numbers came in below expectations. How strongly the latest coronavirus surge will affect the labor market remains an open question.
— Andrew Van Dam contributed to this report.