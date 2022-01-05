The Postal Service is already struggling with lagging service. Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24 — the most hectic time of year for mail delivery — the Postal Service delivered 89.8 percent of first-class mail on time, against a goal of 95 percent timely delivery. The agency at the start of that period slowed down its delivery service, setting a new delivery window of three to five days, under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s new 10-year plan for financial sustainability. DeJoy in November said he did not expect the Postal Service to hit its delivery performance goals until the end of 2022.