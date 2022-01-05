But the change nonetheless reflects the topsy-turvy nature of the auto market, which along with formidable challenges wrought by the coronavirus pandemic is also undergoing major transformation as the push toward electric vehicles rewrites the rules of engagement. Tesla’s more than $1 trillion market capitalization is currently worth more than that of GM, Toyota, Ford and Volkswagen combined. The EV-leader said it delivered 936,000 cars in 2021 despite the chip shortage, an 87 percent increase from the year before.