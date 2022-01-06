Of course, I’m seeing your supervisor through the lens of someone who might resent her for reasons other than her stance on covid-19 prevention. And neither of us has firsthand knowledge of her medical status or the decisions that went into exempting and accommodating her. But even before vaccines were available, the medically at-risk people I know have willingly and gratefully availed themselves of every protective measure, never mind the inconvenience or discomfort. At this stage of the game, vaccine hesitancy can’t be attributed to a lack of testing data, and medical reasons for avoiding vaccines are relatively rare. So I would question your description of her as a “lovely person.” Maybe she’s “nice,” but that’s not the same as “thoughtful” or “kind” or “good.”