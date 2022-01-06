When the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its December meeting this week, it sent ripples through the financial markets. Stocks fell after the Fed signaled that it might be more assertive with pulling back on bond purchases, hiking interest rates and selling off its balance sheet in the next several months. According to the minutes, officials said high inflation and a tight labor market could prompt them to raise the benchmark rate “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.” Although the Fed doesn’t set mortgage rates, its decisions can influence them.