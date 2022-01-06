Nonetheless, it isn’t a stretch to think inherently over-optimistic flippers will find it tough to pass up what looks like easy money, become more emboldened and cause the overvalued housing market to cross to a bubble. They calculate that if they had purchased a home in some of the nation’s hottest housing markets a year ago, say Phoenix with a typical 20 percent down payment, and sold it today, they would have reaped a near crypto-like 150 percent return. Stock prices, which have had their own amazing run, are up only 30 percent over the same period. This financial arithmetic won’t work for very long, but it can work long enough to inflate a bubble.