Markets broadly retreated Wednesday after the release of minutes from the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Officials said a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster interest-rate increases as well as a reduction in the balance sheet. On Friday, overnight index swaps priced in about an 88 percent chance of an interest-rate hike in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Treasury yields jumped on the Fed’s discussions; 10-year notes climbed to 1.76 percent Friday, the highest in two years.
The specter of higher interest rates also fueled a rout in highly valued tech stocks, whose future earnings become less valuable when rates increase. The S&P 500 information technology sector sank 4.7 percent on the week. Meanwhile, increased oil demand lifted energy stocks to their highest levels since the pandemic emerged more than two years ago.
On Friday, data showed that the economy added 199,000 jobs in December, less than half of what analysts had forecast, and monthly wage growth accelerated. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent.
“The current backdrop continues to point to tight labor market conditions,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “It would be surprising if the Fed is not contemplating a faster removal of policy accommodation at the January meeting since the inflation story doesn’t seem to be cooling anytime soon.”
Consumer price data released Wednesday is expected to show a year-over-year increase of 7 percent, up from 6.8 percent last month. Retail sales data for December might reflect a reversal in consumer demand, suggesting that Americans are tempering purchases amid surging inflation.
Earnings season begins Friday, with banks including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup reporting fourth-quarter results.
The Treasury will auction 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 0.117 percent and 0.259 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction $36 billion in 10-year notes Wednesday, and four- and eight-week bills Thursday.