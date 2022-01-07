Economists surveyed by Dow Jones have been forecasting a stronger month, of about 420,000 jobs added for the month.
Still, the report sums up a year of historic growth in the labor market. The country averaged adding 537,000 jobs per month in 2021, making for one of the best years for the labor market in U.S. history. The market is still down by 3.6 million jobs from its pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, but gained back some 6.4 million jobs on the year. Wages also grew markedly in 2021.
The report is a snapshot of the economy from the earlier part of December, before the omicron surge had begun in force, so it does not capture any effects from the latest wave of cases. At that time, cases nationally were mostly flat, averaging about 120,000 new infections a day.
Employment growth for the month came from leisure and hospitality, which added 53,000 jobs, professional and business services, which added 43,000 jobs, manufacturing, which added 26,000 positions, construction, adding 22,000 jobs, and warehousing and transportation, with 19,000.
Average hourly earnings increased by 4.7 percent on the year, the BLS said, but some sectors, like bars and restaurants have seen much higher wage growth. Unemployment began the year at 6.4 percent.
The new labor market numbers come as polls continue to show that voters disapprove of President Biden’s handling of the economy, as concerns about inflation and labor shortages overshadow other achievements. Inflation has been rising by its fastest pace in 40 years. And employers in many industries have complained about trouble finding workers at the wages they want to pay.
There have still been some positive indicators recently. The ISM manufacturing survey continues to register strong numbers, indicating in its December report that the manufacturing sector continued to grow, and that slowdowns from labor and material shortages appeared to be lessening somewhat.
The number of new weekly unemployment claims have fallen below pre-pandemic numbers in recent weeks, with the four week average around the time the jobs report was gathered reaching a record not seen since 1969. Those numbers have remained low in recent weeks, indicating that many companies are likely hanging onto workers even if they are running into head winds from the coronavirus surge.