Still, the report sums up a year of historic growth in the labor market. The country averaged adding 537,000 jobs per month in 2021, making for one of the best years for the labor market in U.S. history. The market is still down by 3.6 million jobs from its pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, but gained back some 6.4 million jobs on the year. Wages also grew markedly in 2021.