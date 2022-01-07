If your favorite wasn’t on the list, we asked you to let us know in the comments. Gymrat2 favored Buck and Mimi Williams’s house in Potomac, writing: “I just love this home. Beautiful example of Georgian architecture — love the detailed interior woodwork.” Ross Emery preferred a more modern aesthetic, a new build in D.C.’s Wesley Heights, writing: “It is more than I would ever want, but I saved a few prime views from the real estate listing just the other day.”