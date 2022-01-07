The owner wanted a log house on the water. He got that and more. Brian Dailey built a retreat called Catspaw along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in Woodstock, Va. The property has a main house, a guesthouse and a studio.
A mid-century modern masterpiece in St. Michaels, Md., lists for $3 million. Far Horizons is an 8.85-acre estate on the Eastern Shore designed by Chloethiel Woodard Smith. The architect was described by New Yorker magazine as “quite simply one of the best architects, planners and thinkers about cities now working anywhere.”
After trading the lead back and forth, the log house emerged as our winner, with 38 percent of the votes. The mid-century modern masterpiece came in second, with 32 percent. George Washington’s River Farm was third, with 16 percent; the Virginia estate near Charlottesville was fourth, with 12 percent; and the Virginia vineyard and winery was fifth, with 3 percent.
If your favorite wasn’t on the list, we asked you to let us know in the comments. Gymrat2 favored Buck and Mimi Williams’s house in Potomac, writing: “I just love this home. Beautiful example of Georgian architecture — love the detailed interior woodwork.” Ross Emery preferred a more modern aesthetic, a new build in D.C.’s Wesley Heights, writing: “It is more than I would ever want, but I saved a few prime views from the real estate listing just the other day.”