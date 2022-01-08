The easiest gains that propelled eye-popping months like million-job-July are now off the table. Last December, there were still 3.1 million workers on temporary layoff who could be called back to their employers. This December, that pool of temporarily laid off workers had fallen to 812,000. That’s below its 2019 average and dropping at a steady clip. Employers who still need workers will have to cast a wider net and look at workers with less-relevant experience or try to woo workers with flexibility, like opportunities for remote work or more control of their schedules.