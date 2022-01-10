The trusted resource we chose to manage our end of life affairs is the local county (Sonoma County, Calif.) Council on Aging Services for Seniors, by and through its licensed fiduciary agent. Before we selected them, we met with them, went over all our plans to be sure they would carry out our wishes. Of course, as executors of our estate, they will be paid from the estate. Any remainder will go, by percentage, to the nonprofits we named. The agent(s) are in touch with us annually to see if we need to make any changes or additions.