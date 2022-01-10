While many details are still unknown, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is looking into the potential role of a defective product in the fire and offering assistance to New York investigators, said CPSC Chairman Alex Hoen-Saric.
“If it’s a defective product, we will take action,” Hoen-Saric said.
The CPSC is responsible for regulating safety in 15,000 everyday products and has the power to order dangerous products pulled off the market and penalize manufacturers.
The fire risk from space heaters — even when in good working order — has worried safety regulators for decades, leading to tougher standards and a public education campaign.
Each year, portable space heaters are blamed for an estimated 1,700 residential fires and 80 deaths, according to a CPSC report published last summer.
An automatic tip-over switch has been required on portable electric and kerosene heaters since at least 2002, along with additional protection around the heating coils to prevent fires.
Public safety campaigns have emphasized the importance of keeping space heaters three feet from flammable materials, such as drapes and bedding. The use of extension cords is also discouraged.
Another potential danger is overheating people in a room. The CPSC tied the deaths of four children and one adult to hyperthermia caused by room heaters, according to a 2019 report. In one case, a one-year-old boy died in his crib after a portable heater was left running in his room, heating it to 97 degrees.
Voluntary industry standards limit the maximum temperature for space heaters to 117 degrees — which is designed to prevent nearby items from catching fire.
Some space heaters have faced product recalls.