Back in January 2020, more than 300 companies participated in the Home & Remodeling Show. This year, a slightly scaled down version will showcase more than 150 companies and their products and services. Seminars will be held throughout the event, which takes place at the Dulles Expo Center at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, in Chantilly, Va.
Bugsy Drake, best known as the Chief Stew on Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean,” will appear at the event for stage presentations on Jan. 21 and 22. Known as the “Queen of Theme,” Drake creates tablescapes for the luxury yachts on the TV series and extravagant themed parties. She will design a featured tablescape at the Home & Remodeling Show.
In addition to listening to presentations on home improvement topics, attendees can visit exhibitor booths and take advantage of special promotions when they purchase products and services.
Visitors can enter sweepstakes in person or online to win a $500 Visa gift card or donate to Habitat for Humanity for the chance to participate in a 10-day home building project in Hawaii.
The Home & Remodeling Show is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 to 22, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Special admission days include Metro day on Jan. 21, when visitors will be admitted free with a Metro bus pass, Smart Trip or Transit Link card. In addition, Jan. 21 is “hero day” with retired and active military personnel, first responders and health-care workers admitted free with ID. Their friends and family can purchase half-price tickets. Government employees with a valid federal government employee ID will be admitted free on Jan. 23.
Tickets for one day of the show are $9 for adults online and $12 at the box office. Tickets for children aged 6 to 12 are $3. Children 5 and younger can attend for free.
For information and to purchase tickets online, visit homeandremodelingshow.com.