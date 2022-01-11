The project started almost two years ago, during the first wave of the pandemic, and the developer, District Quarters, hopes to get a certificate of occupancy and start move-ins by mid-February, said Ben Dorrier, a partner in the company.
“We purchased the property in April of 2020 and did design and permitting for the remainder of 2020,” Dorrier said. He said District Quarters was issued a building permit in December 2020 and expects to wrap up the final details of the project this month.
All the units in the building have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Sizes range from 1,073 to 1,316 square feet. Prices range from from $539,000 to $799,000.
Each of the three penthouse units has an outdoor deck, and most units have some kind of balcony. There are three parking spaces available at prices ranging from $35,000 to $70,000, plus a monthly fee of $20 to $42, depending on size. Condo fees on the units range from $210 to $244, also based on size.
The building offers no shared amenities for residents, but the project’s website touts the neighborhood resources of the new Parks at Walter Reed, including "over 250,000 square feet of retail, Whole Foods, a 200-room hotel, two charter schools, and countless community activities.”
The Parks at Walter Reed occupies most of what used to be the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. The development’s 66.57-acre site was acquired by the District of Columbia after the Defense Department declared the Walter Reed campus surplus in 2005. The city established a redevelopment authority to guide the planning of housing, retail businesses and recreational facilities there. An additional 32 acres was ceded to the State Department, which is planning a Foreign Mission Center.
Lindsay Reishman, who is a partner in the condominium project and the listing agent for District Quarters, said prospective buyers appreciate how the building is laid out.
“People love the amount of light, the open space, and the fact that nearly every unit has outdoor space,” he said. “Buyers can see that the Walter Reed project across the street will provide a great anchor for the neighborhood once completed, so they see value in the offering.”
Getting the project finished, the developers said, has been made more difficult by covid-19.
“The main way the pandemic is impacting our business is the unpredictable lead time associated with various construction products,” Dorrier said. “For example, the subfloor that is typically in stock and available the next day started taking weeks to get. We are still waiting on the refrigerators that were ordered months ago. We have started checking on lead times of things we never used to worry about.”
Urban-infill projects in established neighborhoods, Dorrier added, come with their own set of challenges.
“I think the logistics of working on such a small plot of land is the biggest challenge,” he said. “Making sure the materials and workers needed for each stage of the job is always tricky. We end up having daily deliveries for quite a while to keep the project moving forward.”
Schools: Takoma Elementary, Ida B. Wells Middle, Coolidge High.
Transit: The Takoma Metro station (Red Line) is a little more than half a mile to the east. The Silver Spring Metro station (Red Line and MARC commuter rail) is a little less than a mile and a half to the north. The 79 and 70 bus routes serve Georgia Avenue running north and south. The E-4 runs east and west on Kennedy Street. The H-2 and H-4 run east and west on Columbia Road.
Nearby: The Parks at Walter Reed, Rock Creek Park, Fort Stevens Recreation Center, downtown Silver Spring, Md., Jesup Blair Park in Silver Spring.
7121 Georgia Ave. NW
The building has nine units, and two are under contract. Prices range from $539,000 to $799,000.
Developer: District Quarters
Features: The units have hardwood floors, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2
Square-footage: 1,073 to 1,316
Condo fee: $210 to $244, depending on size
View model: By appointment only.
Sales: Lindsay Reishman, 202-271-6441, Lindsay@ParetoRealEstate.com