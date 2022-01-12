The push is starting from a modest place. Bitcoin transactions on Cash App have grown over the past two years, the company has said. But fees from crypto transactions made up less than 4 percent of the company’s gross profit in its third quarter. And the volume of bitcoin transactions on the platform fell by roughly half from the first quarter of the year to the third — a decline that Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller attributed to consumers feeling less flush after spending or investing stimulus cash. Bitcoin “has been very slow to be adopted by consumers,” Peller said.