Indeed, 2021 went down as the worst year for inflation since 1982, as broken supply chains collided with high consumer demand for used cars and construction materials alike. Higher prices seeped into just about everything households and businesses buy, raising alarms for policymakers at the Federal Reserve and White House that inflation has spread throughout the economy.
There’s no telling when prices will fall to more sustainable levels, and officials within the Fed and Biden administration expect high inflation will persist through much of 2022. That reality is pushing the Fed to make its strongest move yet to combat inflation, moving up the timeline for what could be as many as three interest rate increases starting as soon as March.
But those actions operate with a lag. In the meantime, Fed leaders must get ahead of consumers’ own inflation expectations, which can be somewhat self-fulfilling if people change their behavior now to avoid higher prices in the future.
Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell said it was essential to get prices down to more sustainable and stable levels to ensure a lasting recovery.
“If inflation does become too persistent, if these high levels of inflation become too entrenched in the economy or people’s thinking, that will lead to much tighter monetary policy from us, and that could lead to a recession and that would be bad for workers,” Powell told lawmakers.
In many ways, soaring inflation has overshadowed parts of the economy that made tremendous gains last year. The economy added a record-breaking 6.4 million jobs, booming past expectations, and the unemployment rate fell from 6.3 percent in January to 3.9 percent in December. Rank-and-file workers’ hourly paychecks rose by 5.8 percent. And sprawling stimulus measures helped keep consumer demand healthy despite multiple waves of the coronavirus.
Democrats also argue that their safety-net and infrastructure plan would reduce costs for working-class families, including for housing, health care, groceries, elder care, child care and education. But negotiations broke down over an impasse between Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and the White House, leaving the Build Back Better agenda in jeopardy.
“We continue to press for steps in working with Congress to do that — to do exactly that: to lower costs for the American people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s why we want to get Build Back Better done.”
Andrew Van Dam contributed to this report.