Indeed, 2021 went down as the worst year for inflation since 1982, as broken supply chains collided with high consumer demand for used cars and construction materials alike. Higher prices seeped into just about everything households and businesses buy, raising alarms for policymakers at the Federal Reserve and White House that inflation has spread throughout the economy.
Steep increases in the cost of housing, and used cars and trucks, powered the overall rise in prices. Economists have been especially worried about rising home costs, since the cost of a new house or rent is often locked in through a long-term contract, and may not improve after the pandemic improves or supply chains clear up. Throughout the pandemic, used cars have consistently driven the cost of living higher, as a global shortage of microchips and high consumer demand for autos have sent prices to unprecedented highs.
The price of gasoline fell 0.5 in December after months of steep increases. White House officials have been hoping for such a turnaround following their moves over the past few months to lower prices at the pump, including releasing strategic oil reserves in November. Still, gas remains 49.6 percent more expensive than it was a year ago.
The cost of food was up 6.3 percent compared to the year before, as worker shortages and the spread of the coronavirus bedevil grocery supply chains and are causing empty shelves as recently as this week. Indexes for household furnishings, apparel, new vehicles and medical care were also all up.
Similar to November, indexes for motor vehicle insurance and recreation were among the few categories that declined compared to the month before.
The continued upward climb in prices adds new pressure for policymakers, as inflation is becoming the top headwind for the economic recovery.
“Price stability: learn it, know it, love it because that is what you’re going to hear from the Federal Reserve ... as the central bank attempts to craft a soft landing,” wrote Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. “Unfortunately, the December [consumer price index] data implies anything other than price stability.”
There’s no telling when prices will fall to more sustainable levels, and officials within the Fed and Biden administration expect high inflation will persist through much of 2022. That reality is pushing the Fed to make its strongest move yet to combat inflation, moving up the timeline for what could be as many as three interest rate increases starting as soon as March.
But those actions operate with a lag. In the meantime, Fed leaders must get ahead of consumers’ own inflation expectations, which can be somewhat self-fulfilling if people change their behavior now to avoid higher prices in the future.
Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said it was essential to get prices down to more sustainable and stable levels to ensure a lasting recovery.
“If inflation does become too persistent, if these high levels of inflation become too entrenched in the economy or people’s thinking, that will lead to much tighter monetary policy from us, and that could lead to a recession and that would be bad for workers,” Powell told lawmakers.
In many ways, soaring inflation has overshadowed parts of the economy that made tremendous gains last year. The economy added a record-breaking 6.4 million jobs, booming past expectations, and the unemployment rate fell from 6.3 percent in January to 3.9 percent in December. Rank-and-file workers’ hourly paychecks rose by 5.8 percent. And sprawling stimulus measures helped keep consumer demand healthy despite multiple waves of the coronavirus.
The Fed is ultimately charged with keeping inflation under control. But the Biden administration has lately been touting its own moves to lower prices, including targeting corporate consolidation.
Democrats also argue that their safety-net and infrastructure plan would reduce costs for working-class families, including for housing, health care, groceries, elder care, child care and education. But negotiations broke down over an impasse between Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and the White House, leaving the Build Back Better agenda in jeopardy.
“We continue to press for steps in working with Congress to do that — to do exactly that: to lower costs for the American people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s why we want to get Build Back Better done.”