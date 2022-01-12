Every category of food — including fruits and vegetables, bread and dairy — has become more expensive in the past year as the industry confronts rising energy and transportation costs, along with mounting labor shortages. The most pronounced increases have been in meat, fish and egg prices, which are up 12.8 percent, in part because of higher grain costs, as well as a shortage of refrigerated trucks and truckers to drive them. Overall grocery prices have risen 6.1 percent since last year.