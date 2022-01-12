The walkout is the latest pushback by workers who’ve toiled through pandemic conditions, staff shortages and supply chain tie-ups while their companies have recorded soaring profits. In the last year, scores of strikes have been authorized, including by Kellogg’s and John Deere workers, as part of a new wave of labor activism.
In a statement, Kim Cordova, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers local chapter in Denver, accused the company of enriching its bottom line on the backs of store workers who have risked their lives during the pandemic.
“King Soopers is enjoying record profits while leaving its workers to struggle with low wages,” Cordova said. “Grocery workers ensure that our communities have access to food, but they cannot even afford to feed their own families. This is grossly unfair.”
Kroger called the union “reckless and self-serving” in a Wednesday morning news release, accusing union officials of acting “without regard for the implications to associates and Coloradans.”
King Soopers president Joe Kelley accused Cordova of denying workers the right to vote on the company’s most recent contract offer.
“Local 7 is putting politics before people and preventing us from putting more money in our associates’ pockets,” Kelley said in a statement.
The strike involves 77 stores in the state, a spokeswoman said. The company has signaled its intent to keep its stores open despite the walkout.
“We have contingency plans in place, and team members from across the country have traveled in to support efforts coupled with the hiring of temporary workers,” a Kroger’s spokeswoman said in an email.
This is a developing story and will be updated.