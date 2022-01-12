The walkout is the latest pushback by workers who’ve toiled through pandemic conditions, staff shortages and supply chain tie-ups while their companies have recorded soaring profits. In the last year, scores of strikes have been authorized, including by Kellogg’s and John Deere workers, as part of a new wave of labor activism.
In a statement, Kim Cordova, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers local chapter in Denver, accused the company of enriching its bottom line on the backs of store workers who have risked their lives during the pandemic.
“King Soopers is enjoying record profits while leaving its workers to struggle with low wages,” Cordova said. “Grocery workers ensure that our communities have access to food, but they cannot even afford to feed their own families. This is grossly unfair.”
The strike involves 87 stores in the state.
A media representative for Cincinnati-based Kroger, which also owns Ralphs, Fred Meyer and its namesake grocery brand, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.