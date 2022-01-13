“Markets reacted to indications from the Federal Reserve that they will be taking a more hawkish approach to fighting inflation,” said Paul Thomas, the vice president for capital markets at Zillow. “With the latest unemployment rate, many market participants believe this gives the Fed more room to focus on addressing inflation concerns as labor markets are near full-employment levels. Additional comments from the Fed indicated they may shrink their balance sheet faster than previously expected. Markets now appear to be anticipating an initial Fed rate hike in March.”