For many households that received monthly checks, the money had become a source of additional income on which they had grown to rely. Census Bureau data shows that families disproportionately spent the benefit on necessities like food, rent, utilities and child care. In interviews with more than a dozen parents, almost all said they were already feeling the strain of having less disposable cash, particularly as persistent inflation continues to raise the prices of many basics. Some reported cutting back on fresh fruits and vegetables or relying more heavily on local food banks. Other said they’re dipping into savings or leaving some bills unpaid.