The property is one of Fairfax County’s few surviving examples of antebellum plantation architecture, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. At the time of publication, it was not known if there were ever enslaved people on the property. The farm was once part of Lord Fairfax’s Great Falls Manor estate. John Jackson purchased part of the land and turned it into a farm around 1801. Thirty years later, he began constructing the Georgian house for his daughter, Julia Jackson Davis. At the time, the property was known as Mine Ridge, and it was later called Fairview. B.F. Cornwell purchased it after the Civil War, and it became known as Cornwell Farm.