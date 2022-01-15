The tension between the demand for flexibility and the costs of committing to it entirely is likely to grow. Fewer than 28 percent of those employed in the nation’s 10 biggest business districts, including Washington, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, were at the office the first week of January, according to data from Kastle Systems. And 55 percent of remote workers would consider quitting if their companies tried to force their return to offices, according to research this month from Morning Consult.