For example, a townhouse at 6920 Woodstream Turn in Lanham is priced at $335,000. Monthly homeowner association dues are $77, and the association also charges a $35 monthly recreation fee. Annual property taxes are $4,039.
Community amenities in the Woodstream Village development include a clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and playgrounds. The neighborhood is near several shopping centers and restaurants and is near Route 50 and the Beltway for commuting.
Built in 1979, the 2,096-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, including two full bathrooms and two powder rooms.
The main level has an open living and dining area with hardwood floors, a powder room and eat-in kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and a tile backsplash. All three bedrooms are on the upper level. The primary suite has a vaulted ceiling, two closets, a dressing area with a skylight and a private full bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom off the hallway.
The finished lower level has a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, tile floors, a powder room and a sliding-glass door to the backyard. A deck is off the main level, and the townhouse includes two assigned parking spaces.
Assigned schools include Gaywood Elementary, Thomas Johnson Middle and DuVal High. All three schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in Maryland.
For more information, contact the Reynolds Team at Keller Williams Chantilly Ventures at 703-440-7458.