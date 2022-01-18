Tech stocks bore the sharpest losses, with the Nasdaq skidding 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 index falling 1.7 percent. The Dow was down 1.6 percent as the noon hour approached.
Investors have been worried about how the tighter monetary environment will impact tech giants that have been pandemic-era favorites. Meta’s shares were down more than 3.5 percent, while Google slid 2.6 percent and Amazon declined 2.3 percent.
“We’re only two weeks into the year, but so far forecasts for a choppier, two-way stock market in 2022 have been spot on,” Chris Larkin, managing director of trading at ETrade from Morgan Stanley said Tuesday in commentary emailed to The Post. “With inflation looming large, uncertainty around when it will cool and the Fed’s potential action to tame it seem to be fueling the volatility. Though with earnings on deck, the focus may turn toward single stock fundamentals as traders parse through the winners and losers.”
The tech-heavy Nasdaq is currently down more than 6 percent year-to-date, according to MarketWatch, while the S&P 500 is down more than 3.5 percent. The Dow is down more than 2.6 percent.
Goldman Sachs shares tumbled more than 8 percent after the bank reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings. Profits were down 13 percent compared to the previous year, to just shy of $4 billion as it logged a massive spike in expenses due to “significantly higher” pay and benefits for its employees. Expenses rose about 23 percent to surpass $7.2 billion, the bank said, a reflection of the growing leverage workers have in the uniquely tight labor market.
Shares of embattled gaming giant Activision Blizzard were halted in premarket trading after news of its acquisition by Microsoft sent its stock soaring more than 30 percent.
Anticipation of higher rates has lifted bond markets, pushing the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to a pandemic-era high of 1.84 percent on Tuesday. The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note, another closely-watched metric, crested 1 percent for the first time since February 2020. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
The market’s record-breaking run in 2021 likely means that stocks are due for a pullback, according to Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer at Tigress Financial Partners, said Tuesday in commentary emailed to The Post. While the S&P 500 has exploded 120 percent since its pandemic low in March 2020, Feinseth said, markets have had just a few backward stumbles despite the maelstrom of pandemic-related uncertainty.
“We have only had one 10% pullback in over two years, and that was during a time when interest rates were cut to zero by the Fed,” Feinseth said. “Since then, we have only had four, just over 5% pullbacks.”
Oil prices rocketed to their highest level since 2014 Tuesday as a barrage of airstrikes escalated tensions in Yemen and the United Arab Emirates, exacerbating tightness that has lifted prices in recent weeks. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, rose 1.7 percent to trade around $85.22. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, climbed 1 percent to trade around $87.45.