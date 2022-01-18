“We are developing comprehensive road maps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operated assets around the world, and where we are not the operator, we are working with our partners to achieve similar emission-reduction results,” chief executive Darren Woods said in a statement.
The zero-emissions goal applies only to emissions given off directly by the company’s buildings and vehicles, such as through the burning of excess fuel, and through emissions released by its direct customers. The net-zero goal does not include so-called “scope 3 emissions,” which include everyday drivers who fill up at the gas station, as well as others who burn its fossil fuel for energy.
This is a developing story and will be updated.