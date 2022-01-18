Features: Standard features include nine-foot ceilings on the first and second levels. Standard kitchens have GE stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and recessed-panel birch kitchen cabinets. Standard bathrooms have ceramic floor and wall tile, Moen faucets and birch vanities with cultured marble tops. Four floor plans have a two-story ceiling in the great room or morning room. Each house comes with a professional landscape package, a two-car garage and a choice of three different looks for the front. All of the available upgrades can be seen in the model home. The upgrades include a “grand” morning room with a two-story ceiling; a flared oak staircase in the entry; a gourmet kitchen with GE Café appliances and Aristokraft cabinets; luxury vinyl-plank flooring by Shaw; an outdoor deck by Trex; an ultraluxury owner’s bathroom with Moen fixtures, a corner soaking tub and a rain shower head. The upgrades also include a finished basement with a recreation room, a wet bar, a full bathroom and a den.